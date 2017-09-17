Florida commissioner subpoenaed in corruption investigation

A Tallahassee city commissioner and his closest associate have been named in a subpoena stemming from an FBI investigation into alleged public corruption.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports the Sept. 6 subpoena demands "any and all communications" since 2012 to or from City Commissioner Scott Maddox, his former business partner Gary Yordon and any other aid.
The investigation is believed to have begun around the summer of 2015 when undercover agents posing as out-of-town businessmen began meeting and socializing with elected officials and business leaders.
Maddox, in a statement, said he is unaware of any specifics of the investigation, adding that "it is clear that am included in the big net currently being cast." He said is office is fully cooperating with the investigation.
Comments