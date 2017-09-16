Nominations sought for Florida writing award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2018 Florida Lifetime Achievement Award for Writing.
The Florida Humanities Council is taking nominations through Dec. 15. The annual award recognizes a living Florida author for a body of work deemed distinguished and influential in the lives of Floridians. The work may be academic, literary, poetic, journalistic or a combination of those categories.
Publishers, agents, book sellers, colleagues or friends familiar with the writer's accomplishments and influence may submit nominations. Past nominees are automatically included for consideration. Self-nominations are not accepted.
The award recipient is selected by an independent panel and will be announced in April.
Previous winners include Patrick Smith, Carl Hiaasen, Enid Shomer, Janet Burroway, Gary Mormino and Edna Buchanan.
