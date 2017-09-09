Cruise ship heads into unknown after detour because of Irma

In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 photo, Margaret Cunningham, of Battle Ground, Wash., poses aboard the Norwegian Escape cruise ship, shortly before the huge vessel returned to port in Miami, two days early due to Hurricane Irma. Cunningham and her husband, Mike, were staying aboard the ship, which was headed to safe waters that evening. While it was unknown when or where the ship would return due to the powerful storm, Cunningham said she is assured the ship will be a safe and heavily-supplied haven at sea. Brian Witte AP Photo