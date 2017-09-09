Officer fired for dating felon after being told to stop

A Florida police officer was fired after officials say she continued a relationship with a convicted felon and known gang member after her bosses told her to stop.
The Ledger reports that Lakeland Police Officer Brenda Crispin was fired Friday.
Officials say the department received an anonymous complaint in July that the 28-year-old officer was dating 27-year-old Callett Echeverria. He was convicted of attempted murder in 2007 after being arrested the previous year. He was released in 2015 and remains on probation through 2024.
Police say Crispin was notified Aug. 1 that her relationship was a violation of department police and told to end it. Two days later, detectives reported finding a social media post that showed Crispin and Echeverria at a bar together.
