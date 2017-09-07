Florida

Left your disabled car on the turnpike? It could get towed

By Sara Nealeigh

September 07, 2017 8:22 AM

Florida Highway Patrol is warning drivers not to abandon their disabled vehicles along the side of Florida’s Turnpike.

As of Thursday morning, any vehicle left along the turnpike will be towed from the roadway, according to FHP.

With heavy traffic flow as thousands evacuate South Florida, FHP there is an increased number of disabled and abandoned vehicles along the side of the road.

It’s dangerous, officials say because it’s impeding emergency crews from using the shoulder to help those involved in crashes and creates other roadway issues.

Drivers are prohibited from stopping along the turnpike, except in designated areas, unless the vehicle becomes disabled or there is an emergency, according to FHP. Those involved in a minor crash should move the vehicles from the roadway. Information can be exchanged and a driver’s report of a crash can be submitted at the following link: https://firesportal.com/Pages/Public/SelfReportNew.aspx.

Extra troopers road rangers and wreckers are on the roads to help drivers with disabled vehicles and troopers ar assisting drivers needing to refuel. However, no one will be allowed to fill containers, only vehicles , with fuel in order to get drivers back on the roads as quickly as possible, according to FHP. All service plazas along the turnpike are open.

Drivers can check traffic back ups and view traffic cameras at FL511.com.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

