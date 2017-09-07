This elite rescue team from Miami has rushed back from Houston. The mission is Irma

More Videos 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Pause 2:57 Crowds line up for sandbags 1:53 Protesters in Bradenton show opposition to Trump rescinding DACA 2:59 Poll shows support for Confederate monument 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect 0:35 Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall 0:40 Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Task Force returns in time for Hurricane Irma Miami Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-2, which was deployed to Texas to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, returns to Miami in time to deal with Hurricane Irma. Miami Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-2, which was deployed to Texas to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, returns to Miami in time to deal with Hurricane Irma. Carli Teproff cteproff@miamiherald.com

Miami Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-2, which was deployed to Texas to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, returns to Miami in time to deal with Hurricane Irma. Carli Teproff cteproff@miamiherald.com