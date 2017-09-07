Irma looms as FEMA still focused on responding to Harvey

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA) Administrator Brock Long speaks during a news conference in Washington. At FEMA headquarters, top officials responsible for responding to large-scale public emergencies meet regularly to conduct drills and update plans covering numerous worst-case scenarios. That includes what to do if two massive hurricanes strike the U.S. mainland within days, 1,000 miles apart. Those plans are now being put into action as Hurricane Irma bears down on the Florida coast less than a week after Hurricane Harvey flooded much of Houston.