Irma impacts on Florida certain but where, and how bad, still not clear

More Videos 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Pause 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 2:56 Lorraine Road extension connects University Parkway and Fruitville Road 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 0:34 Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 0:39 People wait for water at Bradenton grocery store Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." While track models early Wednesday shifted Irma’s track slightly to the east, forecasters say Irma’s path after 72 hours remains uncertain. Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." While track models early Wednesday shifted Irma’s track slightly to the east, forecasters say Irma’s path after 72 hours remains uncertain. NASA SPoRT

Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." While track models early Wednesday shifted Irma’s track slightly to the east, forecasters say Irma’s path after 72 hours remains uncertain. NASA SPoRT