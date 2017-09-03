Florida

September 3, 2017 3:08 AM

3 Florida teens charged with murdering MMA fighter

The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Three Florida teenagers are being held without bail after being charged with murdering a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

A judge in Palm Beach County denied bond Saturday to a 16-year-old Summer Church and 18-year-olds Roberto Ortiz and Jace Swinton. All are charged as adults with first-degree murder after the slaying of 25-year-old mixed martial arts fighter Aaron Rajman.

The Palm Beach Post reports that while Church wasn't at the scene when Swinton was killed during a July 3 home invasion, police say she was the mastermind behind the slaying. The 11th-grader was arrested on her way to school Friday.

Ortiz and Swinton are also charged with home invasion. Police say a fight broke out after they entered Rajman's home and Rajman was fatally shot.

Rajman had a 2-2 record since becoming a professional fighter.

