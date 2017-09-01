Crews prepare to disassemble, relocate Confederate monument in Tampa

Crews are preparing to relocate a Confederate monument in Hillsborough County by taking it apart piece by piece.
The 106-year-old monument previously surrounded by plywood will be moved from in front of the old Hillsborough County courthouse, according to Bay News 9.
Thursday, crews started taking down the plywood and will build platforms and scaffolding to disassemble the 26 pieces of the monument, Bay News 9 reported. The disassembling will start after Labor Day.
The monument was constructed by pinning the parts together, Hillsborough Director of Real Estate and Facilities Josh Bellotti told Bay News 9. And with the marble already showing signs of cracking, it could be challenging to take apart and put back together.
“So we have to be very careful and deliberate as we take apart the various pieces of the monument so we can protect them for reassembly,” Bellotti told Bay News 9.
The monument, he added. couldn’t be moved as one piece because it could damage utility lines beneath it.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments