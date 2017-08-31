Deputies stopped to help crash victims. A second crash sent them to the hospital

More Videos 1:28 Hollywood commission meeting on Confederate street names Pause 0:43 Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood, Florida, City Hall 0:43 Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 1:21 Horse rescued from water near Arkema plant that later exploded 1:39 Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 2:06 State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:06 Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bodycam video shows crash that injured 2 deputies Two Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies were injured during a traffic crash Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. They were working an earlier crash when they were injured. WARNING: Video contains offensive language. Two Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies were injured during a traffic crash Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. They were working an earlier crash when they were injured. WARNING: Video contains offensive language. Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Two Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies were injured during a traffic crash Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. They were working an earlier crash when they were injured. WARNING: Video contains offensive language. Pasco County Sheriff's Office.