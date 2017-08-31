Deputies stopped to help crash victims. A second crash sent them to the hospital

It was deputy Andrey Damian’s second day on the job when he and another deputy stopped to help victims of a crash; but they were nearly killed in the process.
Footage of the crash was released by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to show the dangers deputies face every day.
Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies Damian and Peter Knorr were called to a three-vehicle crash on State Road 52 and Hays Road around 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, according to Bay News 9.
It was Damian’s second day as a deputy Sheriff Chris Nocco said told reporters Wednesday.
Officials told Bay News 9 an eastbound sedan turned left into the path of a westbound sedan. The vehicles collided and crashed into a third sedan that was stopped at a red light.
A woman involved in the crash felt pain in her chest, and the deputies started to help her when Damian said he heard a horn honking.
He looked up and saw two trucks collide, the impact causing the trucks to strike two of the vehicles involved in the initial crash.
One of the trucks missed Damian by a foot, but Knorr flew back about six feet, and a witness to the crash was knocked down as well, Damian recalled.
It all happened within seconds.
“It was very unexpected,” Damian said. “It happened so quick I didn’t know what happened.”
Damian said he wasn’t badly injured, but Nocco said Knorr had Wednesday morning off to recover. Both deputies were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Bay News 9.
“He got hurt pretty bad, but all his attention was on her. He wasn’t complaining about this situation -- all his attention was on her,” Damian said.
“Their first reaction is taking care of somebody else,” Nocco said.
Sheriff Nocco noted this is an example of why drivers should remain alert and move over when they see a crash on the side of the road.
“When you see a crash, when you see deputies out there on a traffic stop, that whole ‘move over,’ be alert. Be aware,” Nocco said. “We cringe when we see this video because we know how bad it could have been. We know it’s only seconds, even inches away from fatalities of citizens and our members.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
