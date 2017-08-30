If driving in Florida drives you crazy, you probably agree with this survey

Florida drivers have earned the title worst drivers in the country, according to a survey by SmartAsset, a personal finance company.
Floridians search “speeding tickets” and “traffic tickets” on Google more often than any other state, according to the survey.
The state also has the second-lowest number of insured drivers in the country, with 76.2 percent of drivers insured, according to SmartAsset.
The survey also found that Florida had 4.45 DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers and 0.13 vehicular-related deaths per 1,000 drivers.
Rankings for the survey were based on DUI arrests, the number of those killed in crashes, the number of drivers and the percentage of drivers that are insured.
The 10 states with the worst drivers:
- Florida
- Mississippi
- Oklahoma
- New Jersey
- Delaware
- Alabama
- Vermont
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Nevada
