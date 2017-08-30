Florida drivers were found to be the worst in the country according to a survey by SmartAsset.
Florida drivers were found to be the worst in the country according to a survey by SmartAsset. Florida 511
Florida drivers were found to be the worst in the country according to a survey by SmartAsset. Florida 511

Florida

If driving in Florida drives you crazy, you probably agree with this survey

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 30, 2017 7:50 AM

Florida drivers have earned the title worst drivers in the country, according to a survey by SmartAsset, a personal finance company.

Floridians search “speeding tickets” and “traffic tickets” on Google more often than any other state, according to the survey.

The state also has the second-lowest number of insured drivers in the country, with 76.2 percent of drivers insured, according to SmartAsset.

The survey also found that Florida had 4.45 DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers and 0.13 vehicular-related deaths per 1,000 drivers.

Rankings for the survey were based on DUI arrests, the number of those killed in crashes, the number of drivers and the percentage of drivers that are insured.

The 10 states with the worst drivers:

  • Florida
  • Mississippi
  • Oklahoma
  • New Jersey
  • Delaware
  • Alabama
  • Vermont
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Nevada

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shark-dragging suspects involved in other cases of fishing abuse

Shark-dragging suspects involved in other cases of fishing abuse 1:03

Shark-dragging suspects involved in other cases of fishing abuse
Lightning strikes airport worker in Florida 0:18

Lightning strikes airport worker in Florida
Meet Gwendolyn, the chocolate-chip cookie eating pet alligator 2:06

Meet Gwendolyn, the chocolate-chip cookie eating pet alligator

View More Video