File: The TECO plant in Apollo Beach is seen from the Sky 9 helicopter on June 29. Bay News 9

Florida

July 20, 2017 4:07 PM

Fifth person dies after TECO industrial accident

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Tampa

A fifth person has died following an industrial accident last month at TECO, officials confirmed to Bay News 9.

Armando Perez, a BRACE Industrial Group employee, died from injuries sustained when a slag tank spilled during routine maintenance at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend power plant on June 29, according to Bay News 9. Slag is coal waste that crystallizes when coal waste mixes with water.

A statement to Bay News 9 on the passing of Perez from BRACE Industrial Group said, “Our heartfelt prayers and sympathy are extended to his family and friends as we keep our primary focus on supporting our employees and their families during this difficult time.”

One person remains in the hospital, and four others — Antonio Navarrete, Mark Gaffin, Christopher Irvin and a longtime TECO employee — have died as a result of the accident, Bay News 9 reports.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

