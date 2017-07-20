O.J. Simpson granted parole and says he will return to Florida when released from prison

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Watch alligator dodge traffic to cross a road Pause 0:59 Gianni Versace's murder shocked South Florida and the world 2:38 What police saw when they entered the houseboat where Andrew Cunanan killed himself 1:31 Detective who worked Versace murder details experience 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:33 Boys' disappearance leads to new boating safety law in Florida 0:27 Watch several sharks swimming around legs of Florida beachgoers in shallow water 2:07 Everglades dealing with higher water levels than usual 2:07 Everglades dealing with higher water levels than usual 1:10 'Winnie the loggerhead' sea turtle goes back to the sea Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email O.J. Simpson has severed nine years of his sentence for 12 convictions linked to an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007. He pleaded his case for parole on July 20. AP

O.J. Simpson has severed nine years of his sentence for 12 convictions linked to an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007. He pleaded his case for parole on July 20. AP