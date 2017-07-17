The rupture in this overturned tanker at mile marker 70 bayside, Long Key, Monday morning sent thousands of gallons of gas into the bay.
Florida

July 17, 2017 3:28 PM

Overturned tanker sends 2,400 gallons of gas into Florida Bay

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

A gasoline truck overturned Monday morning in the Keys and sent 2,400 gallons of fuel into Florida Bay and mangroves near mile marker 70, officials say.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney said Yasmany Sanchez, 33, of Hialeah was driving south on U.S. 1 around 6:05 a.m. when he lost control of the tanker and went off the road into mangroves. One of its containers ruptured, resulting in the spill, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark.

Sanchez was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier with minor injuries, Clark said.

Fuel was removed from the truck through the morning, McKinney said.

Foam was applied to the gas to prevent a potential fire, while a spill boom, a temporary barrier, was put in the mangroves to reduce runoff, Clark said.

Monroe County Fire Rescue units from Conch Key and Layton responded.

The FHP is investigating. The state Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the fuel spill, according to Clark.

This article originally appeared on flkeysnews.com.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

