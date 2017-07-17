Florida man attacked by gator while swimming in river

A man was caught by surprise when an alligator bit into his foot during a Sunday swim, according to reports.
A man was bit by an alligator Sunday afternoon while swimming at the Peace River at Morgan Park in Arcadia, according to NBC 2.
A witness told NBC 2 the man was playing in the water with his two daughters when he started screaming and pulling his two children to the shore.
It was clear to the witness the man had been attacked by an alligator, according to NBC 2. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation confirmed to the news station that a man suffered a bite to the foot.
A gator was trapped in the same area Monday morning by an agency connected to FWC, according to NBC 2.
Just last week, the station reported a 10-year-old boy also suffered a bite on his foot while in the Peace River on July 7.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments