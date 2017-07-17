Sinkhole has stopped growing, but now water quality a concern

The sinkhole that destroyed two homes in Pasco County last week is now dormant, according to Bay News 9.

Now in it’s 50th hour, there has been no growth in the sinkhole that is estimated to be between 200 to 250 feet wide, according to Bay News 9.

Those that live in the neighborhood are now concerned about ground water contamination, as several homeowners use wells, according to the report.

Pasco County officials expect to start water testing Monday, and the Environmental Protection Department will conduct another water-level check and a water-quality sampling, according to Bay News 9. County test results are expected to be completed by Tuesday afternoon.

The county will start work to fill the hole and Duke Energy will reset two power poles Wednesday, according to Bay News 9.

The United Way has stepped up funds to help the victims and set up a donation page at unitedwaypasco.org/give-now/give-now-sink-hole-fund. Those interested in donating can also text "sinkhole" to 41444.