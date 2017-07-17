Destiny Thompson and Brittany Pickavance, both 15-years-old, have been missing since July 10, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Florida

July 17, 2017 10:30 AM

Alert issued for missing Florida teens

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Port Orange

A missing child alert was issued for two 15-year-old girls were reported missing from Port Orange.

Destiny Thompson and Brittany Pickavance have been missing since July 10, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Thompson was last seen in the 5800th block of West Port Drive in Port Orange. Pickavance was last seen wearing a white tank top and green shorts in the area of Raintree Drive in Port Orange.

Both girls were last seen by their parents around 10 p.m. July 10, according to Port Orange police.

Pickavance and Thompson are friends and are believed to be together, according to police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5801 or 911.

