Sinkhole that destroyed homes, forced evacuations appears to be dormant

Two homes have been destroyed by a huge sinkhole in Pasco County that appears to have stopped growing, according to reports.

Pasco County officials told Bay News 9 the sinkhole “started as a depression that formed underneath a boat” around 8 a.m. Friday, then swallowed a home and most of another on Ocean Pines Drive within 90 minutes.

The families who lived in the two homes were not around when the sinkhole formed, fire crews told Bay News 9. One family was able to make it home to save pets and a few personal items. Two dogs were rescued from the other home before it collapsed.

Eleven other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated, according to the sheriff’s office. At least 100 homes were without power, according to Bay News 9.

The sinkhole spread to the road where all the asphalt fell in, according to Bay News 9. It was between 225 and 250 feet in diameter and 50 feet deep, according to the sheriff’s office.

County authorities now plan to treat the scene and the situation as a HAZMAT incident, due to household chemicals and septic tank damage.

The sheriff’s office tweeted around 7 p.m. Friday that the sinkhole appears to be dormant, and there has been no significant movement. As the day progressed, the sinkhole was growing at a slower rate, but emergency crews waited for it to stabilize to take the next steps, according to Bay News 9.

Lake Saxon is just one yard away from the growing hole, and officials worry it will reach the lake and cause further damage, according to FOX 13.

The Department of Health was notified due to septic tanks that could merge with the lake, the sheriff’s office said.

Photos and videos from the scene showed a muddy hole filled with debris from the homes.

Those who live in the area were told they should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, officials told Bay News 9. In a press conference, the sheriff’s office warned people who do not live in the area to stay away. Checkpoints were set up in the area for residential proof.

“Our hearts & thoughts go out to everyone in this community. This is Mother Nature and we don’t know where it’s going to go,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Property records indicate a sinkhole was confirmed but “stabilized” in the area in 2012, according to Bay News 9.

No injuries were reported Friday.

State geologists were expected at the scene for an evaluation, the sheriff’s office said. Officials will stay at the scene throughout the night to monitor the area.

Citizens who need help can reach out to Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Pasco County Human Services at 727-847-2411.