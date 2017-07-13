Man who charged at deputies with a knife was shot, killed

A man who was shot by a deputy after he charged at officials with a knife Thursday evening is dead.
Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 38000 block of Higginson Road shortly before 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
In a press conference streamed live to Facebook, Pasco Sheriff’s Colonel Jeffrey Harrington said a caller told officials a man, who has not yet been identified, was involved in a domestic incident with his girlfriend, was armed, and had stated his intention to stab deputies.
When deputies arrived, the man ran from the house to a trailer where he threatened suicide with a knife and displayed the knife to responders, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies tried to talk to the man, who had started making “cutting motions on his wrists and neck,” so the decision was made to rescue him from committing suicide, Harrington said.
After some conversation, the man opened the trailer door for deputies who stood at the door planning a course of action, Harrington said. That’s when the man came out of the back of the trailer, rushing toward deputies with a knife raised “as if intending to stab one of the deputies.”
One deputy responded by shooting the man “several times,” Harrington said, though and exact number of shots fired was not known at the time of the press conference.
Medical assistance was performed at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital where he died, Harrington said.
Deputies were trying to help a person who “was clearly suicidal,” Harrington said.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
