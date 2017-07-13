Man jumped from Skyway ahead of court appearance for fatal hit-and-run

A Pinellas Park man committed suicide, jumping from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge this week, after he was accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash, police told Bay News 9.
The body of Ryan Mogensen, 28, was found in the water Wednesday, two days after police told Bay News 9 he parked his car at the top of the Skyway Bridge and jumped off.
Mogensen was facing charges for leaving the scene of a crash involving death after he struck and killed John Ryan, 61, who was on a motorcycle, May 30, according to Bay News 9. He was scheduled to appear in court this week after posting a $100,000 bond in June.
Sgt. Mike Lynch told Bay News 9 it was a “tragic situation” and that Pinellas Park police haven’t seen something like this happen recently.
“We had a very good case,” he said. “Our investigators worked very diligently and very hard to wrap up this particular case, and certainly the conclusion is not what certainly anybody ever wants.”
Investigators said Mogensen left the scene of the crash and tried to hide his damaged vehicle in his garage, according to Bay News 9.
