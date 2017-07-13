A woman who called the CBS4 newsroom in Miami said she thinks a fisherman caught and tossed two sharks outside her apartment building on Northwest First Place.
Florida

July 13, 2017 9:02 AM

Uninvited sharks turn up on Florida lawn

By Samantha J. Gross

Miami Herald

Something fishy’s going on in Miami-Dade.

Two dead sharks were found in rainwater outside an apartment building in Overtown, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.

A woman who called the CBS4 newsroom said she thinks a fisherman caught them and tossed them outside her apartment building on Northwest First Place.

Nearly 3 inches of rain had collected in the areas between Miami Lakes and Weston before 8 p.m., but an additional 2 or 3 inches of rain were expected to fall before 11 p.m., the National Weather Service warned.

