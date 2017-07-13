Uninvited sharks turn up on Florida lawn

Something fishy’s going on in Miami-Dade.

Two dead sharks were found in rainwater outside an apartment building in Overtown, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.

This is one of two sharks found outside a Miami-Dade home! More at 11 on @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/4JRcptQlrK — Jorge K Gonzalez (@jorgekgonzalez) July 13, 2017

A woman who called the CBS4 newsroom said she thinks a fisherman caught them and tossed them outside her apartment building on Northwest First Place.

Nearly 3 inches of rain had collected in the areas between Miami Lakes and Weston before 8 p.m., but an additional 2 or 3 inches of rain were expected to fall before 11 p.m., the National Weather Service warned.