A watermelon is blown up to show the dangers of fireworks. The same day a man has an accident.

A Plantation man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after what Plantation Fire Department said was a “hand injury from fireworks.”
#Pfd on scene hand injury from fireworks. Pt level 2 trauma to Broward Health. A reminder to leave fireworks to the professionals. pic.twitter.com/KX3Ur329Ie— Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) June 29, 2017
The accident came the same day Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue blew up a watermelon and mannequin to illustrate the dangers of fireworks at the Broward Fire Academy in Davie.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Fireworks Dangers Demonstration: https://t.co/rTMRqPcCy5 via @YouTube— PIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) June 28, 2017
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation teamed up for the yearly demonstration to warn the public to leave fireworks to the professionals.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are nearly 20,000 fires across the United States because of fireworks. That number is generally higher on July 4, the association noted.
The man who was injured Wednesday night was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma patient.
No other details were immediately available.
