Racist, sexist, pornographic images found on former police officer’s phone

After an investigation into an alleged extramarital affair revealed racist, sexist and pornographic images on his personal cell phone, a Pinellas County sheriff’s corporal handed in his resignation, according to reports.
The images included photos of his genitals while he was on duty, images comparing black people to animals, derogatory memes of the Women’s March on Washington, and dozens of pornographic photos of women, some of which were viewed, sent or received while on duty, according to Bay News 9.
Shawn Pappas, 46, resigned in February after the photos were found by investigators, according to Bay News 9. He was employed by the sheriff’s office for 10 years before he resigned, and he became a corporal about three years ago, according to ABC Action News in Tampa.
The sheriff’s office started an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip that Pappas was “engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a corrections deputy,” Bay News 9 reported. That’s when he was asked to hand over his phone.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told Bay News 9 Pappas is married to a reserve deputy.
According to Bay News 9, one image shows a white child next to a monkey and reads. “Stop racism black children and white children are the same.” Other images mocked gay men, American Indians and people with Down syndrome. Videos that were “more sexual in nature” were also found on the phone, Bay News 9 reported.
Gualtieri told Bay News 9 Pappas resigned when he was confronted about the allegations.
“Because I was going to fire him,” he said. “There was no question about it.”
A statement from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said: “Former Deputy Shawn Pappas’ conduct was vulgar and reprehensible. This isolated conduct will not be tolerated and is not representative of the many law enforcement professionals within the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Pappas immediately resigned upon being confronted with his gross misconduct and if he had not immediately resigned he would have been fired. Pappas’ lack of character and his bigoted perspective have no place in law enforcement. All members of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office are held accountable for their actions and that occurred with Pappas’ separation from employment.”
Four additional deputies received written reprimands for their roles in some of the videos; one of the four resigned and two were transferred to patrol from the training division, according to Bay News 9.
It was determined that Pappas and the corrections deputy did engage in an inappropriate relationship, and she was also given a written reprimand, according to Bay News 9. She is also married.
The case was part of an ongoing consent agreement with the federal government that required the sheriff’s office to increase the number of minority and female employees, which brought it to light, according to Bay News 9. The sheriff’s office had filed a motion to lift the agreement, arguing the office met the requirements.
However, a a former candidate for sheriff, James McLynas filed a document Thursday that contended the Pappas case showed the sheriff’s office still needs supervision from the court, according to Bay News 9.
Gualtieri told Bay News 9 the argument was “a bunch of nonsense” and added that it was an isolated incident.
“Pappas was the ring leader of this,” Gualtieri told Bay News 9 Monday. “There was no indication there was anything more than that.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments