Inmate dies while detoxing in jail

An inmate in a Polk County jail died while in custody Monday night, according to reports.
Phillip Gallion, 55, died detoxing from alcohol while being held for trespassing, the Orlando Sentinel reported. He was taken to South County Jail to detox and would have been released on his own recognizance had he survived. Officials believe Gallion was homeless, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Gallion has a criminal history of more than 50 misdemeanors and five felonies of charges ranging from drug-related offenses to robbery spanning the last 18 years, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
About 10 minutes after employees measured Gallion’s vital signs as normal around 10 p.m. Monday, deputies found him in the jail medical unit unresponsive, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
A autopsy is planned for Wednesday, and several investigations to evaluate Gallion’s death will be conducted, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
