Suspected golf cart chop shop and drugs found in Florida home

Several people are facing drug-related charges after Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered a possible golf cart chop shop and drugs inside a home.
Around 6:21 a.m. Wednesday, investigators and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Antonia Place, The Villages, according to a release from the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook.
The investigation and search warrant stemmed from “numerous complaints” of suspicious, possibly drug-related, theft, and nuisance activity, according to the post.
The home was searched, and officials found several parts related to golf carts such as windshields, seat cushions, wheels and tires. However, officials were unable to connect any recent golf cart thefts to the group working from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives also recovered less than a gram of methamphetamine and less than 20 grams of marijuana. Five people were arrested and now face several charges.
Arrested were:
▪ Kenneth Ray Padgett, who was charged with sale of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell, unlawful use of two-way communication device. keeping or maintaining a drug shop, possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
▪ Charlotte L. Gajewsky, who was charged with sale of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell, keeping or maintaining a drug shop, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and possession of new legend drug without a prescription.
▪ Kathleen Unrath, who was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
▪ William Anthony Wade Romska, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
▪ Michael Edward Witkowski, was charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug without a prescription. The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office noted that additional arrests may be possible.
WFTV reported the elderly homeowner “did not appear to be aware of what was going on in his home,” and was not arrested. However his niece, Unrath, lived there and said “she was going to take care of him, but instead was allegedly running the illegal drug and chop shop businesses behind his back,” deputies told WFTV.
Anyone with information about this case, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
