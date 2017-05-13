Mother, daughter killed in crash in Polk County

A mother and daughter were killed Mother’s Day weekend as the girl’s father attempted to drive across a busy highway.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Patricia C. Tucker, 54, died on scene, and Shelby Tucker, 19, died on the way to the hospital.
Patricia’s aunt, Joyce Vickers, who lives next door to the family, said everyone called her Charlene. She said Charlene was recovering from a previous crash and was unable to work or drive.
“It’s just so hard to take,” said Joyce Vickers.
The crash happened in Bartow on Friday, around 4:30 p.m. on State Road 60 at the intersection of 80 FT Road, less than four miles from the family’s home.
Charlene’s mother Betty Vickers was also in the car, riding in the front seat. She was transported to a hospital and at last check, was in critical condition. Lessee Tucker, Charlene’s husband, was driving. He was also transported to a hospital.
Friends of Shelby said she graduated from Bartow High School in 2016. Olivia Pope had art class with her.
“She would always love to do makeup," said Olivia Pope. She would always sit there and do her makeup in class.”
Pope said Shelby couldn’t wait to start her life and find her calling.
“She had so much to look forward to in life and I don’t know, it’s really sad. She deserved so much more,” said Pope.
Deputies said Lessee Tucker was trying to cross a busy section of S.R. 60 and before he could fully get into the median, they said his car was struck in the back by a Tahoe. Investigators said Lessee Tucker was at fault, citing his car failed to yield right-of-way of the Tahoe.
“I feel really bad for the dad. He’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life and I don’t think anyone should have to live with that,” Pope said.
Deputies said the father and son inside the Tahoe were not injured.
People who live near the intersection said it’s time the state Department of Transportation put a traffic light there.
