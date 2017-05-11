Teens who allegedly chased 9-year-old girl say it was ‘a joke’

During a press conference Thursday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the two teen boys who chased a 9-year-old girl near her home in New Port Richey on Tuesday said it was a joke, Bay News 9 reported.
The sheriff’s office also released surveillance footage that showed the girl walking home along the sidewalk when she suddenly darts into the yards behind homes. A few seconds later, two boys are seen running behind her.
The two boys, 16 and 18, said it was “a joke,” according to Bay News 9. Charges, possibly first-degree misdemeanor assault, are pending.
Nocco said in the press conference that one of the boys filmed the other running “full speed” at the girl.
However, the sheriff pressed that “what matters is what happened at that time,” Bay News 9 reported.
The girl, Nocco said, was scared to death, according to Bay News 9, but made it home safely.
“Deputies were rolling up on scene, they could have went up at that time and said ‘hey guys this was all a joke, we didn’t mean to do this, this is all a joke,’ they didn’t do that,” Nocco told reporters at the press conference. “They waited until we got in front of the cameras, they waited until we got out there and knocked on the doors, and they waited until we found out where they were.”
