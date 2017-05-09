It’s dry and it’s breeding season. So watch out for alligators

The beach at Moss Park in Orange County remains closed to swimmers after an 8-foot-long alligator attacked Juliana Ossa on Saturday afternoon.
Mike Hileman, the park director at Gatorland, said two things have gators on edge.
"So, you've got a lot of animals that live in and around ponds and lakes where their habitat is shrinking due to ... the drought," Hileman said. "The other things that you have going on right now is it is alligator breeding season. So, you have large male alligators sectioning off their territory, pushing the small alligators out (and) away from where they've been."
That was the case Monday at the beach at Moss Park.
A smaller alligator was very close to the taped-off shoreline in the same swimming area where Ossa was attacked.
The girl was treated for her injuries on her leg and was released from Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando. She is expected to recover.
Hileman, who has worked with gators for the past 26 years, said now is the time of year when people need to be especially vigilant around ponds and lakes.
"I just want people to understand that these animals have been around for a long time and they're going to continue to be here for a long time," he said. "They're opportunists and, unfortunately, there are interactions between alligators and people and some of them just don't end well. But for the most part, alligators don't want to be around us."
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the gator involved in Saturday's attack was captured and later euthanized.
The swimming area at the park in east Orange County will remain closed until further notice.
"If we let them stay away from us by not feeding them, the chances of having interactions between alligators and people are going to be better off in the end," Hileman said.
