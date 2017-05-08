Car plows into Dunkin’ Donuts store, sending 6 to hospital

Six people were hospitalized Monday morning after a car ran into the front entrance a West Miami-Dade Dunkin’ Donuts.
At about 10:45 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call of a possible explosion at the restaurant, at 8290 W. Flagler St.
The driver of a white Honda Accord was parked outside the business and accelerated instead of reversing, striking an elderly customer inside and injuring five other customers and employees.
The elderly man suffered possible life-threatening injuries, said Felipe Lay, a spokesman for MDFR.
The store doesn’t have a drive-through window. “They do now,” Lay said.
By 11:49 a.m., the car — covered in shards of glass — was towed away. Firefighters removed the entire front entrance and checked the structural integrity of the building.
U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who was touring a fire station earlier, responded to the call with rescuers.
He said the accident highlights the work firefighters do on a daily basis, stressing the need for beefing up resources for local first responders.
Maria Berreto, an employee who suffered a minor injury to her wrist, said she was tending to a customer when she heard the glass shatter and the car ran through the storefront.
