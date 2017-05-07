Teens rescue driver, dog from sinking vehicle

A trio of high schoolers in South Florida are being hailed heroes after saving a man from a sinking car — and the daring rescue was caught on camera.
Three high school seniors dove into a Hollywood lake to help a driver after officials said he drove into the water Friday morning.
According to officials, the driver lost control of his Smart Car — with two dogs inside — and careened into the lake.
The teens, who are students at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School, were attending their Senior Day picnic at the park when they saw the car in the lake.
“One of the girls says, ‘Oh, a car just went into the water,’” Jose Cabrera said, “and we all heard that splash.”
Cellphone video shows the teens in the water next to the partially submerged car. Moments later, a lifeguard can be seen running into the water.
By that time, officials said the three teens had already helped the driver out of the car and taken him to shore.
One of the teens described how they were able to pull the driver to safety.
“We were finally, like, pushing the door, and we both put our feet on the door and stuff and ripped the door open,” Ryan Seilkop said. “We were taking him out, and the car just started going under water.”
A second teen said they were able to pull the man out just before the entire car was submerged.
“Then I start pushing him to the mangroves and then when he has his hands caught, like I can see he’s fine, that’s when we all got out of the water, when he was OK,” said Cabrera.
Cabrera said the driver appeared to be in a daze.
“We were the most stressed out ones in all of it. It’s like he wasn’t processing what’s going on,” said Jose Cabrera. “We were the stressed out ones. He was the calmest one.”
Officials said there were also two dogs inside the vehicle — named Kirk and Spock.
Unfortunately, Kirk did not survive since the car was underwater for about 15 minutes. However, rescue divers were able to pull Spock to safety because they believe he was able to find an air pocket in the top of the vehicle.
Despite the ordeal, the driver is expected to be OK.
Officials are still investigating into what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.
