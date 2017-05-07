Alligator attacks 10-year-old girl in Orange County lake

An almost 9-foot alligator attacked a 10-year-old girl at an Orange County park Saturday afternoon, wildlife officials said.
Just after 2:30 p.m., the girl was standing in Lake Mary Jane, near the beach at Moss Park, when she was bitten on the left leg, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Greg Workman said.
The girl sustained lacerations on her leg and puncture wounds on her knee and calf.
A man at the park said when he heard the girl scream, he jumped into action.
“I realized that she was screaming that she got bit by an alligator. I couldn’t see anything, but a few seconds later I saw the alligator, so I ran toward the water,” Emilio Aquaino said.
Two lifeguards were on duty at the time of the attack, according to Matt Suedmeyer, manager of Orange County Parks and Recreation.
The girl was taken by her family to Nemours Children’s Hospital in nearby Lake Nona before wildlife officials or Orange County Fire Rescue arrived.
Her wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.
Wildlife officials contacted a trapper who happened to be in the area, who spotted the 8-foot-9-inch alligator right away, Workman said. The gator was quickly captured, he said.
The swimming area at the park is closed while FWC investigates.
In June 2016, 2-year-old Lane Graves was at Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort with his family when he was attacked by an alligator and dragged into the Seven Seas Lagoon. He died of traumatic injuries and drowning.
Comments