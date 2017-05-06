Off-duty officer shoots, kills man during Tarpon Springs car show

An off-duty police officer working a downtown Tarpon Springs car show shot and killed a man Saturday whom the officer said came at him with a knife, the department said.
Just after 1:30 p.m., the officer was flagged down by citizens and alerted to a “suspicious” man on a bicycle in the area of Tarpon and Safford avenues. They described the man as wearing an orange jacket with the hood pulled over his head, Tarpon Springs police said in a news release.
The officer made contact with the man, whom the officer said provided a fake name. The man provided another last name, which the officer called in over the police radio. The radio went silent for a moment, then the officer could be heard saying, “Shots fired, shots fired,” according to the news release. The officer then said over the radio that the man had come at him with a knife.
The man was taken to Florida Hospital North Pinellas, where he was pronounced dead. The officer was not injured.
There were numerous witnesses to the incident, police said.
The names of the man and the officer have not been released. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate with help from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office forensics unit, police said.
