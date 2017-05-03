‘I’m not tripping, I’m a ratchet.’ Montana Fishburne’s arrest video released

Her bare behind, public urination and a Donald Trump rant: Montana Fishburne, the troubled daughter of the actor who played the self-possessed leader of the rebels in “The Matrix,” gave I-95 motorists an eyeful and state troopers an earful when she was arrested March 11 on a DUI charge, according to a video of the incident released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Wearing her ultra-short, clingy dress above her waist near the Oakland Park exit in Fort Lauderdale, the former porn star and daughter of actor Laurence Fishburne performed quite a show on the side of the road that night.

At one point, she stuck her butt in the air in front of a patient trooper who was trying hard, and actually managed, not to look.

“I’m not tripping, I’m a f…..g ratchet,” Fishburne can be heard telling Trooper Juan Pinzon as she steps over the interstate’s guard rail, her dress hitched up way above her V-string panty.

The scene took place after Fishburne, allegedly at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla, rear-ended a Range Rover that slowed down to avoid a previous crash.

Troopers who responded to both crashes found an open bottle of wine inside Fishburne’s car and wrote in their report her breath reeked of booze.

Fishburne, 25, eventually blew a .18 and .17 in breathalyzer tests that night, according to the troopers’ report. That’s more than twice Florida’s legal limit of .08.

Fishburne recently pleaded not guilty to six counts of DUI-related charges and is preparing for trial later this year. She’s out on $2,500 bond.

Meanwhile, the 22-minute video of her arrest shows Fishburne failing her field sobriety tests as well as her gentle but persistent arguments with Pinzon.

She never played the celebrity card, and at no time did she tell troopers she is Fishburne’s daughter.

She did, however, use the excuse of the Donald Trump presidency as a reason why the trooper should be patient with her.

“In the situation we’re going through with Donald Trump,” Fishburne says, “as a Latino American to another Latino American, I would appreciate if you could show me the exercise correctly so I can do it correctly.

“That would make me feel better because I really don’t like the political situation in America.”

There’s no evidence Fishburne is Hispanic, but Pinzon clearly is.

The video shows Fishburne still can’t manage the sobriety test after Pinzon demonstrates it, and the trooper handcuffs her — which apparently makes Fishburne want to pee.

“I really need to pee,” says the famous daughter, lifting up the back of her dress as a stream of cars whizzes by, “and I will pee right here on your car. That’s not a problem. I just need to sit down.”

She then walks toward the guard rail with the trooper asking her what she is doing, climbs over it as she pulls down her panties and squats.

“What are you doing,” Pinzon asks again.

“Is that OK, can I pee,” Fishburne responds.

“Well, you’re already doing it,” Pinzon responds.

When she returns to the emergency lane of the interstate, Fishburne lifts her bare feet so that the gloved trooper can wipe them clean of roadside debris.

“Go ahead, put your dress down,” Pinzon tells her before he helps her sit in his marked Dodge Charger.

Other video tapes inside the trooper’s car on the way to the Fort Lauderdale breath testing center and then jail show Fishburne engaging Pinzon in small talk.

“So, you’re my bae,” Fishburne tells Pinzon when she finds out he’ll stay with her until she goes to jail. “Yeah, you’re my bae.”

“If you say so,” Pinzon replies.

Several times on her ride to the alcohol testing facility, Fishburne can be heard begging Pinzon to take her home.

“Honestly, I’m more upset about not being able to spend the night in my bed,” Fishburne tells the trooper when he tells her she could’ve killed herself or someone else. “Can’t you just escort me home?”

“No ma’am, that’s not how we do it,” Pinzon says.

“In Los Angeles, that’s exactly what they do,” Fishburne says. “Come on, I’m not that drunk.”

Fishburne reportedly took up stripping and exotic dancing when she moved to Fort Lauderdale two years ago in the wake of a porn career that embarrassed her famous dad, who also starred in “Hannibal” and “Man of Steel.”

She said at the time she thought the graphic sex tapes would help her become the next Kim Kardashian.