Black bears caught on camera in Florida yards

Several Florida news stations reported bear sightings, with two bears caught on video.
One black bear was recently caught on camera in a St. Johns County yard.
The bear, whose visit was caught on surveillance camera, broke through a fence at the home and found his way up to a trash can in the yard, according to WJAX.
The homeowner told WJAX that it looked like the bear was just passing through, and he wasn’t “too worried about it.”
A bear was also spotted at a home near Panama City Beach in Bay County on Sunday night, according to WMBB News 13.
The unexpected visitor was caught on camera rolling around the homeowner’s yard. WMBB reports that there are no wooded areas near the home, so bears are a rare sight.
According to News Channel 7, several Bay County residents have reported bear sightings recently.
FWC officers reminded residents not to leave trash or pet food outside overnight, according to News Channel 7.
Comments