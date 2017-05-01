She was shot in the head during a sleepover; now she’s on life support at Florida hospital

A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot during a sleepover at a friend’s house, according to reports.
Ramya Eunice was shot in the head Sunday morning and is on life support at UF Health Jacksonville, the Florida Times-Union reported.
Doctors have not given up hope though Ramya was showing no brain activity, family members told News 4 Jax.
Police initially said the girl’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, according to the Times-Union.
The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. at a Jacksonville home, when the woman hosting a birthday party with eight children in the home said she heard a gunshot, according to News 4 Jax.
The woman said an 11-year-old boy found an unlocked gun at a vacant neighboring home, News 4 Jax reported. The boy allegedly shot Eunice in the left side of the head while she was sleeping on a couch.
Ramya was hit by a bullet that went through the couch and a living room wall, according to First Coast News.
There is no word if anyone is facing charges, News 4 Jax reported.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments