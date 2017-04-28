Plastic war: Coral Gables set to ban the bag

0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl Pause

0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl

0:33 Mackenzie Meyer lifts Lakewood Ranch softball to district title on walk-off double

5:50 Fire chief discusses response to sulfur fire

1:20 Robbers hold Central Florida restaurant workers at gunpoint

0:50 Bayshore softball wins another district title

2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

1:21 Government shutdown by the numbers