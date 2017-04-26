Meteor burning up over the Florida Keys caught on dashcam
Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Evan Calhoun’s dashcam captured video of a meteor late Tuesday night while he was working in the Lower Keys, on Big Pine Key. NOTE: You will see it appear from the upper left hand top. The video is edited to show the meteor twice.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
