Chemical spill turns Florida streets blue

Drivers may have noticed the streets near Holland Street and Eau Gallie Boulevard in Melbourne on Monday afternoon were a different hue than normal.

Visible in a tweet from the Melbourne Police Department, the roads were smeared with a blue dye that spilled in the roadway.

A “highly concentrated chemical marker” that is used to mark areas where pesticides have been sprayed was spilled onto the road Monday, according to Florida Today.

Rain that fell later that afternoon made the situation worse when it washed the chemical, marketed as Mystic Blue, along the road, Florida Today reported. Officials told Florida Today that it will take a “significant amount of rain” to wash the the chemical off the pavement.

Melbourne Police Chief Chuck Bogle told Florida Today the chemical is non-toxic and believe the spill was accidental. Officials found a gallon bottle of the product with the top off, according to Florida Today.

