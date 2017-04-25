Deputies rescue cow stuck in muddy ditch

A cow found herself belly-deep in a sticky situation.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1:30 p.m. Monday from a Wahneta property owner after finding a cow in a muddy ditch.
Deputies from the agricultural crimes unit used equipment from the Florida Department of Agriculture and a front loader to free the cow from the ditch.
Officials believe the cow was stuck there overnight, sheriff’s office spokesperson Carrie Horstman said.
The cow belonged to a volunteer for the sheriff’s office, who helped deputies rescue the animal. Horstman said the rescue happened “pretty quickly.”
Now, the cow is back to grazing her days away.
PCSO Ag deputies mooooooooooved this stuck cow from a muddy ditch using equipment from the FL Dept of Agriculture - thanks @adamputnam! pic.twitter.com/sVEWPa2VpS— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) April 25, 2017
