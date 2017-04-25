Florida

April 25, 2017 4:50 PM

Deputies rescue cow stuck in muddy ditch

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Wahneta

A cow found herself belly-deep in a sticky situation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1:30 p.m. Monday from a Wahneta property owner after finding a cow in a muddy ditch.

Deputies from the agricultural crimes unit used equipment from the Florida Department of Agriculture and a front loader to free the cow from the ditch.

Officials believe the cow was stuck there overnight, sheriff’s office spokesperson Carrie Horstman said.

The cow belonged to a volunteer for the sheriff’s office, who helped deputies rescue the animal. Horstman said the rescue happened “pretty quickly.”

Now, the cow is back to grazing her days away.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

