Campbell’s recalls almost 4,200 pounds of chicken soup

Campbell’s Soup recalled about 4,185 pounds of chicken soup sold in Florida retail outlets that, like many things in Florida, aren’t what they say they are.
Recalled are 18.6-ounce cans labeled as “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” with a best by date of Feb. 13, 2019. The bottom of the cans have establishment code “EST. 4R.”
What’s actually in the can? Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth.
The recall notice says numerous consumer complaints alerted the company to the problem. Also, both products contain milk, which isn’t on the labels. That’s a problem for those with milk allergies.
Campbell’s says consumers should throw the product away or return it from whence it was bought. Those with questions about the recall can contact Campbell’s at 866-400-0965.
