Wal-Mart evacuated Friday after reports of odor has since reopened

A Wal-Mart in Largo has been reopened after it was evacuated Friday when a chemical odor was detected, according to reports.
The Missouri Avenue location was cleared out to investigate the smell of the unknown chemical, and at least 10 emergency vehicles were at the scene, according to Fox 13.
Largo Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m., according to Bay News 9, who reported an employee and a customer were “being bothered by some sort or irritant.”
No dangerous chemicals were found to be leaking, officials told Bay News 9, and the store was reopened.
While six people refused treatment, one person was taken to a local hospital, according to Bay News 9.
Employees began re-entering the store shortly before 3 p.m., according to Fox 13.
The source of the smell has not yet been identified.
Largo police confirm Walmart on Missouri Avenue being evacuated; Hazmat situation. More details to come.— Bay News 9 (@BN9) April 21, 2017
