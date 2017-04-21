Florida

April 21, 2017 4:18 PM

Wal-Mart evacuated Friday after reports of odor has since reopened

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Largo

A Wal-Mart in Largo has been reopened after it was evacuated Friday when a chemical odor was detected, according to reports.

The Missouri Avenue location was cleared out to investigate the smell of the unknown chemical, and at least 10 emergency vehicles were at the scene, according to Fox 13.

Largo Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m., according to Bay News 9, who reported an employee and a customer were “being bothered by some sort or irritant.”

No dangerous chemicals were found to be leaking, officials told Bay News 9, and the store was reopened.

While six people refused treatment, one person was taken to a local hospital, according to Bay News 9.

Employees began re-entering the store shortly before 3 p.m., according to Fox 13.

The source of the smell has not yet been identified.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Whale beaches itself in Sanibel Island

Whale beaches itself in Sanibel Island 1:09

Whale beaches itself in Sanibel Island
Puppy transfixed by invasive green iguana 0:21

Puppy transfixed by invasive green iguana
Florida divers swim with massive whale shark 1:33

Florida divers swim with massive whale shark

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos