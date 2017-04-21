Wildfires force mandatory evacuation of part of Collier County

As two wildfires continue to burn in eastern Collier County, a mandatory evacuation notice was issued Friday.
“The Bureau of Emergency Services is asking residents who live in the area to monitor conditions and local news and social media for possible changes, including the lifting of the evacuation,” a Collier County news release.
Those who are being forced to evacuate are in the area from White Boulevard south to Interstate 75 and from 39th Street East to Tobias Street, according to the release.
Gov. Rick Scott tweeted about the wildfires in Collier County on Friday.
“We are closely monitoring these fires and stand prepared to provide whatever resources are needed to protect families and communities,” the tweet states.
The wildfires are stemming from a drought currently affecting Florida.
Comments