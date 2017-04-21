Whale beaches itself in Sanibel Island

A small whale beached itself in Sanibel Island, Florida on Wednesday. Jeff Lundstrom caught the moment Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission workers attempted to push the whale back into the water. Local reports say the whale was later euthanized despite efforts to save it.
Jeff Lundstrom via Storyful
