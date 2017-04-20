Florida

April 20, 2017 10:22 PM

12 students, 3 others treated after crash involving school bus

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Twelve students were taken to hospitals Thursday for treatment of minor injuries after a bus crash in Polk County, Bay News 9 reports.

Three other people from other vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Parkway at Champions Gate Boulevard, were also taken to area hospitals, according to Bay News 9.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office told Bay News 9 that no serious injuries were reported.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

