12 students, 3 others treated after crash involving school bus

Twelve students were taken to hospitals Thursday for treatment of minor injuries after a bus crash in Polk County, Bay News 9 reports.
Three other people from other vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Parkway at Champions Gate Boulevard, were also taken to area hospitals, according to Bay News 9.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office told Bay News 9 that no serious injuries were reported.
Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
