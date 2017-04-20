Two rescued by Coast Guard after their plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico

Two people were rescued by the Coast Guard after a plane crash near Yankeetown in Levy County on Wednesday.
The plane carrying the pilot, a 19-year-old man from Longwood, and an 18-year-old Cape Coral female passenger went down in the Gulf of Mexico around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Bay News 9.
They were flying from Cedar Key to the Orlando Sanford International Airport when they crashed, according to Bay News 9.
The Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg was notified that a single-engine plane had crashed near the end of a boat ramp on County Road 40 by Levy County dispatchers, Bay News 9 reported.
Crews arrived around 9:20 p.m, when two people were found on top of the plane, which was in the water, according to Bay News 9.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
