22 dogs rescued from ‘absolutely disgusting’ scene, sheriff says

More than 20 dogs were rescued from a rental property in St. Lucie County Wednesday, and two people are now facing charges.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara called the scene “absolutely disgusting,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
In total, 22 dogs were found abused and malnourished outside a rental home on a wooded 11-acre lot in the 1300 block of Angle Road in Fort Pierce, according to the post.
“The dogs were tied up with heavy chains around the necks, very tight-fitting collars, had no source of water or dog food and were covered in mange and sores. Two were unable to walk and had to be taken to emergency treatment on a stretcher,” Mascara said in the post.
Two people, Shayla D. Wade, 31, and Denetrick Hunt, 44, were both arrest on 22 charges of aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office.
Wade allegedly was found inside the home and indicated she knew the dogs were on the property. Hunt, a friend of Wade’s, allegedly admitted to feeding the dogs and knew they were there, according to the Facebook post.
Both Wade and Hunt were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail. A bond amount was not immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
“Animals are often times victims without a voice,” Mascara said in the post. “They are helpless and depend on us for their care and well-being and when they are found mistreated such as these were today, the scales of justice can’t be heavy enough.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments