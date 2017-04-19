Disney releases first look at upcoming accommodations: Copper Creek Villas and Cabins

Disney has given the world a sneak peek of its newest Vacation Club digs.
Copper Creek Villas and Cabins will feature 26 waterfront cabins and 184 vacation homes that include studios to grand villas and draw inspiration from communities along the Transcontinental Railroad, Bay News 9 reports.
The resort is under construction at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and will mark the 14th Disney Vacation Club property, according to Bay News 9.
A YouTube video showing a sneak peek of the newest accommodations states they “reflect the lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.”
Throughout the resort, there will be wood fixtures and stone elements with “railroad relics” like trains, according to Bay News 9.
Copper Creek Villas and Cabins is scheduled to open July 17.
