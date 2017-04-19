Family of otters reunited thanks to quick-thinking firefighters

Firefighters in Bonita Springs reunited a furry family of four after a rescue mission Wednesday.
Three baby otters were stuck in a storm drain in the Spanish Wells community of Bonita Springs, but luckily passersby heard their cries and called for help, according to a Bonita Springs Fire District Facebook post.
Firefighters responded to the call and were able to dislodge debris that kept the baby otters from swimming back to their mother, who was waiting in a nearby pond, according to the post.
The crews pulled out the hoses from the fire engine and started pumping water into the drain, the force of which was able to dislodge the debris clogging a pipe in the drain, according to the Naples Daily News.
The otter pups were reunited with their mother and took a long roll in the dirt to celebrate.
