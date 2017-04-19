Almost 70 years later, Florida prepares apology to families of the Groveland Four

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:21 Puppy transfixed by invasive green iguana Pause 0:52 Braden River boys tennis returns to region final 0:53 Manatee County looks to encourage affordable rental housing 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 1:48 Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland police 1:19 Acapulco Tropical bakery manager explains how to make authentic Cuban bread 0:43 Surveillance video shows attack involving assault rifle in city park 0:55 Palmetto's Sutton Park is taking a beating 1:30 Blind student clerks for Teen Court 1:43 Manatee County administrator highlights challenges for county Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Florida legislators are advancing a bill that extends a formal apology and seeks a full pardon to the four men falsely accused in 1948 after Mary Ellen Klas / Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau meklas@miamiherald.com